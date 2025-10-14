Registration open for Oct. 30 Island Church Food Pantry

The Island Church in Orange Beach will host its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food are asked to call Lisa in the church office at 251-967-4840 to register and receive more details. The food will be distributed with a drive thru. Space is limited to the first 200 families that register through the office. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd.

The Island Mobile Food Pantry has been serving families from Baldwin County since 2013. Every 6-8 weeks, the church purchases 10,000 lbs. of food from Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank to serve up to 200 families at a time. The pantry accepts donations of sealed food items all throughout the year.