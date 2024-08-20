Registration open for Oct. 4-6 Alabama Coastal BirdFest

The South Alabama Land Trust (SALT), a regional land conservation nonprofit, is hitting a major milestone in its 34-year history. Th Oct. 4-6 Alabama Coastal BirdFest & Nature Expo in October will be the 20th consecutive year of this premier Gulf Coast event. BirdFest is a 3-day event featuring expert-led birding and nature tours. The tours are on foot, by boat, by kayak or by bike, and are suitable for all birders, from beginners to experts. BirdFest also offers workshops on birding, nature photography, and, new this year, sketching birds and nature. SALT will also be leading a tour of its Fish River Nature Preserve. Registration for BirdFest events is now open and runs through September 23. Visit southalabamalandtrust.org/birdfest for more info.