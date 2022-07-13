Registration open for Rouses Kids Fishing Tourney Aug. 19-20 at Wharf

Registration is now open for the Kids Win Fishing Tournament presented by Rouses Markets. Fishing begins Friday, August 19 at 5 p.m. and ends Saturday, August 20 at 10 a.m. The tourney makes every kid a winner with the chance to collect tons of prizes and trophies. This event is great for first-time or experienced young anglers and costs $30 per entrant to participate. There are only 100 spots available. Any species fish may be caught and weighed, and fishing must take place within three miles of any shore.

Weigh-ins will be held at The Wharf Marina in Marlin Circle on Saturday, August 20 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Children ages 3 to 10 will compete in two age groups — small fry (3-6) and large fry (7-10). Every kid’s a winner and will have the chance to collect prizes and trophies. Kids’ activities, snacks and drinks for entrants to enjoy are all courtesy of Rouses during the weigh-ins in Marlin Circle. Proceeds from the tourney will benefit Make-A-Wish® Alabama.