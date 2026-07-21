Registration open for Sept. 12 Alabama Coastal Triathlon

Registration is now open for the 19th annual Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon, set for Saturday, Sept. 12 in Gulf Shores. Hosted at Gulf Place Public Beach and headquartered at The Hangout, the popular endurance event invites athletes of all experience levels to swim, bike and run along Alabama’s scenic Gulf Coast. For registration and complete race info, visit magicsportsusa.com/

Packet pickup will be held Friday, Sept. 11, from 4-6 p.m. at The Hangout. Race-day packet pickup and registration will take place from 5:30-6:30 a.m. Saturday. The Olympic-distance race begins at 7 a.m., followed by the sprint “Tri-It-On” race at 7:45 a.m.

Participants can choose from Olympic and sprint triathlon distances, as well as swim-bike, bike-run and relay divisions, creating accessible race options for seasoned competitors and first-time endurance athletes alike.

Racers will begin with a swim in the Gulf before transitioning to a flat bike course along the beach road and a run course that showcases the area’s coastal scenery. Event organizers expect athletes ranging from elite competitors to first-time participants to take part.