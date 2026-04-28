Registration open for summer zoo camps

Enjoy a fun-filled summer of wildlife education, hands-on activities, and unforgettable animal adventures when you register for Summer Zoo Camp at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Summer Zoo Camp is offered for six individual weeks from June 9 – July 24 (closed July 4 week). The camp offers new and exciting adventures for students who have completed Kindergarten through Fourth grade. Cost is $225 per camper, or $200 for Zoo Members.