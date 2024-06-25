Registration opens for Oct. 4-6 Alabama Coastal BirdFest

The South Alabama Land Trust has announced Oct. 4-6 as the dates for its Alabama Coastal BirdFest, and in honor of the event’s 20th anniversary, new birding tours and events have been added.

BirdFest participants – novice to expert – will enjoy guided birding tours on foot, on the water and even by bike. The three-day event also includes workshops on a variety of topics to hone your birding skills.

The free, family-friendly Nature Expo will be held at 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center on the Saturday of BirdFest, October 5, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Birders and nature lovers flock to south Alabama every year to experience one of the Gulf Coast’s prime birdwatching opportunities during fall migration. More than 370 bird species have been spotted at various locations along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, and BirdFest guides expertly lead attendees on boat and walking trips along the Alabama Coastal Birding Trail.

Alabama Coastal BirdFest takes attendees into the Mobile Delta, to the Dauphin Island Bird Sanctuary, historic Fort Morgan, and the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge.

Also included is a trip to Mississippi to the Sand Hill Crane Refuge. The three-day event also includes workshops on subjects such as hummingbirds, the basics of birding, workshops on how to use common birding apps such as eBird and Merlin Bird ID, and understanding bird box design for specific species.

The Expo highlights other local non-profits and environmental agencies and offers hands-on activities for junior and adult birders.

Since 2004, BirdFest has raised more than $100,000 to help SALT meet its goals. For registration or other Alabama Coastal Birdfest info, email salt@southalabamalandtrust.org, call (251) 990-5004 or visit southalabamalandtrust.org.

The South Alabama Land Trust seeks to protect the fabric and character of Coastal Alabama’s waterways, wetlands and landscape for the benefit of future generations through its work conserving the rich bio-diversity of this region. SALT supports wildlife habitat, healthy watersheds and eco-tourism and works to ensure the perpetual stewardship of protected lands by engagin the community in celebrating the fabric and character of coastal Alabama’s waterways, wetlands, and landscape.

At the heart of SALT’s vision is a vital land trust – one that is a treasured resource and that works hand-in-hand with the community and local, regional, and national conservation partners to protect South Alabama forever. SALT will evolve and adapt to meet the changing needs of land, watersheds, and community, and continue to be a respected community institution with a broad base of support and the financial independence to fulfill its commitment.

(Photo by Brent Eanes)