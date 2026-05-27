Registration opens June 1 for O.B. Public Safety Kids’ Camp

The July 13-17 Orange Beach Public Safety Kids’ Camp offers an incredible opportunity for children ages 8-11 to learn, grow, and have fun while getting an inside look at and interact with our awesome Orange Beach Police and Fire/Rescue departments (including boats, vehicles, and K9 units!). It’s hands-on, safe, and educational!

Sign-ups officially begin on June 1 and spaces are limited, so be ready. To view camp details, check for important updates, and access the registration form once it opens, please bookmark and visit orangebeachal.gov/public-safety-kids-camp for official updates. The Orange Beach Police Dept. looks forward to welcoming kids for a week of unforgettable community fun.