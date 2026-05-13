Remote-controlled life saving device used in Fort Morgan rescue

Baldwin County Deputies recently deployed a remote-controlled rescue device to make a successful water rescue near Dune Drive in Fort Morgan after two teenagers were pushed offshore by a strong current while on a float.

The recently acquired rapid-response safety device allowed deputies to reach the individuals quickly and safely and pull them back to shore without having to enter the Gulf.

“It takes us out of the water because when someone is struggling, they often fight someone because they’re panicked. They can fight with this device all they want and it’s still going to bring them back in,” said the BCSO’s Cpl. Holt Johnson.

“The only place we have warning flags is Beach Club and the Plantation. I’m going to try to work on something better for that so we can get more notifications up,” he added.

Water safety in the area is a shared responsibility between BCSO and the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. Both rely on specialized equipment to respond to emergencies.

The technology is a major step forward in beach safety. It reduces risk to first responders while increasing the speed and effectiveness of rescues for those in distress.

“The USAFE is pretty quick getting out there, but when somebody grabs a hold of it, it slows down and eases them back in and I’m controlling it the whole time,” Cpl. Johnson said. “When you put it in the water, it automatically turns on. We’re grateful for the tools that help us protect both our Deputies and the public because out here, seconds matter.’’