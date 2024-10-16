Renaissance Gatalop returns to Dauphin Island Oct. 25-27

Experience a reflection of history at the 41st Annual Renaissance GATALOP event, from Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. to Oct. 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Historic Fort Gaines on Dauphin Island. Hosted by the Society for Creative Anachronism, the Barony of Osprey will present “Life in the Middle Ages.” You will see Knights in armor as they storm the castle, view melees and sieges, and visit with Lords, Ladies, artists, and find uniaque gems from medieval merchants.