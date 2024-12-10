Renovations start at Gulf Breeze RV Resort in Gulf Shores

Renovation of Gulf Breeze RV Resort, located at 19800 Oak Rd West in Gulf Shores has started a renovation that will expand the park’s capacity and modernize key amenities, including the clubhouse, pool, office, and maintenance facility. The resort features more than 250 RV sites, six cabins, seven park models, RV/boat storage, a fishing lake, and multiple ponds. Amenities include fishing, laundry facilities, tennis, volleyball, playground, indoor pool, pickleball, spa, and shuffleboard. The Highland Group is the contractor.