Rescue Tube Station at beach access #4

At an August 26 event attended by District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, a Rescue Tube station was erected at Perdido Key’s Beach Access #4. Funded by the Rotary Club of Perdido Key in conjunction with a grant from Rotary International District 6940, the Rescue Tube station is a post in the sand with instructional signage and a rescue tube mounted with a Velcro strap for use in a water emergency. Rescue Tube stations are installed at Navarre Beach and other locations nationwide. Recent drownings in Northwest Florida, such as the apparent drowning of two children, ages 6 and 7, and their mother at NAS Pensacola on August 2, have awareness of the potential dangers in local waters.