Restaurant Assn. offers free food safety instruction

The National Restaurant Assn. is offering free food safety and career development resources through its ServSafe program. Now through May 31, ServSafe is offering free food safety courses and career development training to restaurant professionals. Courses include: ServSafe Food Handler; ServSafe Takeout and Delivery: COVID-19 Precautions; ServSuccess Training for Restaurant Workers; AHLEI Training for Hospitality Professionals. For more information or to register for these free courses, visit ServSafe.com.