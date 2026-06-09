Revelers’ Christmas in July Dance slated July 19 at Foley Civic Center

The Christmas in July Dance at the Foley Civic Center is scheduled on July 19 from 3 – 6 p.m.

“Santa” Eddie McDaniel from Biloxi will perform some of the greatest hits from Motown, jazz, country and rock ‘n roll. The rich sounds of his music selections will have dancers struttin’ their stuff as they groove and move around the spacious dance floor.

Eddie has performed at Dollywood, Disney Boardwalk & Universal Studios, and currently at many events in Mississippi & along the Gulf Coast. His repertoire of songs he performs exceeds 3000.

The event is sponsored by The Revelers Club and is open to the public for dancers & listeners. Admission is $20 – cash or check at the door. Advance tickets are available online at events.ticketleap. com /tickets/ the-revelers-club.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages and snacks. Water, soft drinks, cups & ice will be provided. Table seating will be on each side of the dance floor in the auditorium. Plenty of parking is available at the venue located at 407 E. Laurel Ave. Doors open at 2:30pm.

Dressy or casual holiday or summer attire is suggested. In the Spirit of Giving, The Revelers will be collecting canned goods for Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank. Please bring a canned or non-perishable food item to the dance for donation. More info: Cindy Youngblood 251-623-9183.