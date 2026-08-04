Revelers Club Christmas In July

Christmas in July was celebrated by 110 dancers at the Foley Civic Center on July 19th at The Revelers Club annual fundraiser event. Music selections were performed by Eddie McDaniel and Dan Wright. The floor stayed filled as dancers enjoyed a variety of songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s and hits of today. A very special surprise during band break – longtime entertainer & professional “Santa” Eddie McDaniel donned his best Santa suit for photos with attendees. The line seemed endless as dancers eagerly cued up for their personal photo session with “Santa.” In the Spirit of Giving, hundreds of canned and non-perishable foods were donated by dancers for Feeding the Gulf Coast

The Foley Civic Center Event Coordinator, Keith Nelson, helped make the ballroom very festive with red & green lights along the wall, on the stage, and with white starburst lights above the dance floor. In summary, a very successful & festive event for those who chose to celebrate Christmas in July with the Revelers. (By Cindy Youngblood)