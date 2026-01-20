Revelers Jan. 31 ball is open to all

Join the krewe (above) and bring your friends to the second annual Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball presented by Gulf Shores’ based Mardi Gras Krewe Order of the Bon Temps Revelers on Jan. 31 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores beginning at 7 p.m. Call 251-923-6231 for tickets or info.

Tickets are $85 per person or $150 per couple and include live music by The Funky Lampshades, heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, dancing, and tons of fun!

Started by Andrea and Dan Plante and Josh and Ellie Adams, BTR prides itself on being a group of fun loving Revelers who let the good times roll.

“We wanted to have a krewe without too many rules,’’ said Andrea Plante. “We do parades, a ball and social gatherings, but we have open enrollment throughout the year.

The Revelers will introduce King, Queen and Court at the Jan. 31 ball and enter floats in the Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores and Mystics of Pleasure parades.

“We joke that we are a drinking club with a Mardi Gras problem, but we are just a group that likes to have fun,’’ Plante said. “Anybody interested in joining, can give us a call and we will hook them up.’’