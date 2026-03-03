Revelers & Sirens Of The Sea Earn Mardi Gras Parade Awards

Sirens of the Sea (left) earned the best overall entry and the Order of the Bon Temps Revelers earned the Most Spirited Award at the City of Gulf Shores inaugural Mardi Gras Parade Float Competition, a new tradition introduced this year to further elevate community participation and showcase the creativity that makes Mardi Gras in Gulf Shores such a beloved celebration. Members of the City’s Beautification Board served as judges and evaluated each entry’s craftsmanship, theme execution, and overall Mardi Gras spirit. The City extends its appreciation to every parade participant, volunteer, and spectator who helped make the 2026 Mardi Gras Parade one of the most spirited celebrations yet. For more information about the Mardi Gras Parade, future participation opportunities, or sponsorship inquiries, please contact the Special Events team at 251 968 1171.