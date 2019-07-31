Revolutionary War in Baldwin topic of Aug. 10 Foley lecture

The Revolutionary War in Baldwin County – Gulf Coast Ties to Independence is the topic of the August 10 Baldwin County Genealogical Society meeting at 10 a.m. at Foley Public Library, 319 E. Laurel Ave.

As Alabama celebrates its bicentennial as a state, the BCGS will be looking back decades earlier to its role in the War for Independence. Guest presenter Jeanette Bornholt will introduce some of the state’s earliest settlers and describe the effects of the Revolution in Baldwin County.

Jeanette is a native of Elberta. She serves as the Genealogy and Alabama History Division Head for the Foley Public Library. Her past presentations included Legends and Mysteries of Baldwin County and World War II POW Camps in South Alabama.

The presentation is part of the program at the society’s monthly meeting. Meetings are free and open to the public. Following the presentation, guests are invited to join society members for light refreshments and discussion of research tips and brick walls.

For more info, visit baldwingenealogy.org or facebook.