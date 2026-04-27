Revolutionary War music topic of May 9 BGGS meeting

Andra Bohnet will talk about Revolutionary War music at the May 9 meeting of the Baldwin County Genealogic Society at the Foley Library meeting room beginning at 10 a.m. Guests are welcome, and seating is limited to 42, Reservations will close when seating capacity is met. Please RSVP to BaldwinGenealogy@ gmail.com.

Bohnet is a flutist who embraces a rich variety of musical styles with both virtuosity and sensitivity. In addition to her position as Professor of Music at the University of South Alabama where she teaches flute, music history/literature and chamber music, she is the principal flutist with Mobile Symphony Orchestra where she has been a featured soloist on several occasions.