Rhythm Big Band Dance July 27 at Loxley Civic Center

The City Rhythm Big Band will host a July 27 late summer dance at The Loxley Civic Center from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, and the event is byob beverages and snacks. Water/cups and ice will be provided. The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Dr. on the westside of Hwy. 59. Other dances at the venue: Sept 2 – Labor Day Dance; Oct 26 – Fall Dance; Nov 23 – Thanksgiving Dance; Dec 28 – Christmas.