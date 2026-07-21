Ribbon Cutting Aug. 6 At Lillian Rec. Park

The Baldwin County Commission will host an Aug. 6 ribbon cutting ceremoney at 10 a.m. to announce the completion of renovations at the Lillian Recreation Center on U.S. Highway 98 in Lillian. New amenities at the park include ADA‑compliant men’s and women’s restrooms, a timber picnic pavilion for outdoor gatherings, expanded ADA‑accessible parking, and a connected network of new sidewalks. The improvements create a more inclusive and user‑friendly experience for the Lillian community. The new open-air timber shelter can accommodate large community outdoor gatherings, and the connected grid of new sidewalks will maximize overall site mobility. Integrated functional updates include lighting fixtures, a new water fountain, and overhauled utility system. The 17-acre public park, located at 33914 Widell Ave., includes sports fields, a playground, and a nature trail and is dog friendly.

Pictured: Annual and monthly events at the park include yoga classes, Christmas in the Park, Trunk or Treat; Candlelight caroling, Easter egg hunts, Splash Fest, Market in the Park and music & movie nights.