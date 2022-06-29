Ribbon cutting for OB City Schools is June 2

Orange Beach City Schools will be celebrating their first day as a city school district with a Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cutting under the bell tower at Orange Beach Middle & High School on Canal Rd. on June 2 at 9 a.m. The ribbon cutting is the culmination of 12 weeks of an unprecedently fast and intense effort.

From City Council’s vote to break away from the county system on March 15 to appointing board members on April 5 to amazingly smooth negotiations with the Baldwin County School System to the signing of the separation agreement on May 23 and contracting Randy Wilkes to be the system’s first superintendent a few days later, Orange Beach and BCSS worked together.

By contrast, Gulf Breeze’s split from BCSS took 15 months and included various lawsuits. Both sides went to the state just one month into negotiations to request a mediation. Eventually, State Sen. Chris Elliott and G.S. Mayor Robert Craft stepped in to help iron out an agreement in March of 2019, less than three months before the start of the school year on June 1.