Ribbon cutting held for Perdido Key Multi-Use Path

Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, county staff and the Perdido Key community celebrated the completion of the Perdido Key Multi-Use Path with a July 23 (above) ribbon cutting. The 8-foot-wide paved path runs along the north side of Perdido Key Drive, providing bicyclists and pedestrians with easier and safer connectivity through Perdido Key. The path spans approximately 6.5 miles from the Florida-Alabama state line to the Theo Baars Bridge.

“The multi-use path is making it easier and safer than ever for bicyclists and pedestrians to travel along Perdido Key and explore the area’s beautiful beaches, and I’m excited to see the community enjoy it for many years to come,” said Commissioner Bergosh.

The path was identified as a priority in the Perdido Key Master Plan, along with the Florida-Alabama Transportation Planning Organization’s 2018-2022 Pedestrian/Bicycle Master Plans.

The multi-use path is designed for pedestrians and bicycles, with motorized vehicles prohibited. The Perdido Key Drive Multi-Use Path East project extends from River Road to the western boundary of Perdido Key State Park, spanning 4.26 miles in length. The western portion of the path runs approximately 2.3 miles eastward from the Florida-Alabama state line. The project also includes an extensive wildlife mitigation program to protect critical habitat for endangered species. More info: MyEscambia.com.