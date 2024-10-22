Riddles In The Sand Cover Shot In Gulf Shores

According to a newspaper story published in the June 19, 1984 Tuscaloosa News, the album cover for Jimmy Buffett’s Riddles In The Sand album was shot in Gulf Shores. The album marked a charge to a new style of music Jimmy called “Gulf and Western,” which was the original name of the album. Three singles were released from the album, with When the Wild Life Betrays Me reaching #42, Who’s The Blonde Stranger no. #37 and Bigger Than The Both Of Us #58 on the Billboard Country chart.