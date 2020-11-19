Riffs on the Bay Blues Fest Nov. 22 at Fairhope American Legion Post

Seven bands will be participating in The Riffs on the Bay Blues Festival schedueld on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 1-8 p.m. at American Legion Post 199 (700 Mobile St.) in Fairhope. The requested donation is $10 at the gate, and food will be available from All Greek to Me, Just My Dogg, and Small’s BBQ.

Bands slated to play on the Legion’s spectacular beach include Brad Lawley, Ric McNaughton, The Lucky Doggs, Tobascaloosa, Johnny No, Rebecca Barry & Bust and Al & The Smoking Section.

Proceeds from the fest will be used to heop the Post reopen its main building and continue in its primary mission of serving veterans.