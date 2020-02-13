Riley Green plays March 9 on Flora-Bama beach stage

Country crooner Riley Green is coming back to the Flora-Bama beach stage for a special Beach concert on Monday, March 9. Tickets are $39.50 (plus taxes and fees) and in the ‘Bama gift shop or online at floraBama.com. If available, day of show tickets are $45 (plus taxes and fees). The Flora-Bama is, of course, located on the Gulf at the AL-FL state line. Gates for the show will open at 2 p.m., with supporting acts set to start at 3 p.m. The headliner is scheduled for 4 p.m. Umbrellas are not allowed, but patrons can bring beach chairs, blankets and towels. There will be a designated beach chair area in the back portion of the general admission area. This is a homestate show for the native of- Jacksonville.