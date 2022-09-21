RIP Nancy Wright

Orange Beach lost a beautiful, kind, inspirational, and great artist whose self-motivation, hard work & determination gave Nancy Wright, Owner of the Prosperous Pelican, (located in Orange Beach for over 20 years) a thriving business selling local and regional Artists’ artwork. On Thursday, August 25, 2022, close family members & dear friends said their good byes to Nancy before she peacefully passed away that evening. Friends, family, customers and artists gathered at Nancy’s shop this past Sunday, September 11th, to celebrate her life. Several of her dear friends “took the stage” to share stories of their adventures and great times they had with Nancy over the years. Tears and laughter filled the room as reminiscing about Nancy brought thoughts of how dearly her presence will be missed. Nancy Wright will never be forgotten Memories of her life here in Orange Beach & Gulf Shores will always be spoken of and her beautiful artwork will be cherished by those who are fortunate to own a piece of her gallery. (By Jennifer Polvere)