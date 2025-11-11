RiverviewTurf 4th Annual Fish For Families Fishing Rodeo

Despite 30 mile per hour winds and all day thunderstorms, The RiverviewTurf 4th Annual Fish For Families Fishing Rodeo was a complete and total success, as the warriors that braved the elements came through with three coolers full of varied species that when cleaned provided 50 lbs. of fresh fish fillets to Morgan’s Chapel Food Bank to feed in Bon Secour. Sponsored by the Bon Secour Butchers Fishing Club, and hosted by Tacky Jack’s Gulf Shores, the tourney included awards for the top three slot redfish, speckled trout and flounder. The next scheduled tourney is The Dec. 6-7 Oh Hot Slam, with the weigh-in at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. For more info about the Bon Secour Butchers, visit fishingchaos.com, email reelzgood@ gmail.com or call 251-423-5964.