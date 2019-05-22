Roadside Glorious back at Big Beach Brewing May 24

New Orleans southern rock and soul band Roadside Glorious, founded by Gulf Shores natives (pictured) Basch Jernigan and Aydan Closson, will return to Big Beach Brewing Company in Gulf Shores on Friday, May 24 from 6-10 p.m.

Roadside Glorious formed in the summer of 2016. But Jernigan and Closson attended Gulf Shores Elementary, Middle, and High School together and played in local band Katawompus during their years at Gulf Shores High School.

“He was the only drummer I wanted to work with,” Jernigan said. “He had always been the best drummer I had played with and the one I had the best chemistry with. He’s also a great person too, so when you find that combination you don’t let it slip away. I have a lot of respect for him as a musician and as a person.”

Jernigan met lead guitarist Evan Hall (Belle Chasse) during his senior year at Tulane. Hall then recruited bass guitarist Tyler Self (New Orleans). The band now plays shows around the southeast.