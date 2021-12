Robertsdale Christmas Parade slated Dec. 4

The 2021 Robertsdale Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning at Robertsdale High School at 5 p.m. The parade route begins on Fairground Rd., goes north on Hwy. 59 and disperses at Honeybee Park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures after the parade. More info: 251-947-2626.