Robertsdale Garden Club Installs Officers

The installation of officers of the Robertsdale Garden Club for the 2024-2025 year was held at the PZK Hall on May 14, 2024. The theme for the installation was herbs. The officers for the new year are: President, Sharon Rowland; First Vice President, Judy Neal; Second Vice President, Katie Warren; Recording Secretary, Mona Scott; Treasurer, Hilda O’Clair; and Corresponding Secretary, Madeline Fernandes. Outgoing President Mary Frances Boykin was presented with a bird feeder and bird feed as a thank you for her serving as president the past two years. A general meeting preceded the installation, and participation in the Honey Bee Festival in Robertsdale was the major topic discussed. President Sharon Rowland paid the participation fee and future planning will be held. Refreshments were provided following the meeting. The next meeting will be held on September 10, 2024.

Pictured: L-R Mary Frances Boykin, Outgoing President; Mary Ann Lindsay, Installation Officer; Katie Warren, Second Vice President; Mona Scott, Recording Secretary; Sharon Rowland, President; Madeline Fernandes, Corresponding Secretary; Hilda O’Clair, Treasurer; Judy Neal, First Vice President