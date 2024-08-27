Robertsdale Garden Club Plans New Year

Café Arcadiana in Silverhill, Alabama was the site of the Robertsdale Garden Club planning for the new year. Member Mary Frances Boykin distributed the “Robertdale Garden Planning Worksheet for 2024-25” to all members. The ideas and plans for the new year include programs on azaleas, camellias, Christmas flower arrangements, visiting the Festival of Flowers in Mobile and a field trip at the Weeks Bay Pitcher Plant Bog. The club will also participate in the Honey Bee Festival in Robertsdale. Member Mona Scott will contribute a painting for a raffle.

The first meeting of the year will be September 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., at the G. P. Thames Senior Citizens Center, at 22651, in Robertsdale, Alabama. Members of the community are invited to share fellowship and learn about gardening in south Alabama.

The members of the Robertsdale Garden Club would like to thank Café Arcadiana for the use of their restaurant for the meeting