Robertsdale grad Cook among Time’s Most Influential People of 2021 list



Time Magazine included Robertsdale native Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, among “100 Most Influential People of 2021.”

A graduate of Robertsdale High School and Auburn, Cook has not forgotten his hometown, as he has risen to the top of the tech world, starting a scholarship program that awards $7500 each to seven Robertsdale High School students every spring.