Robertsdale High locks down after phone call

According to media reports and Robertsdale police, 740 of the 1200 students at Robertsdale High School did not show up for class on Aug. 23, after the school was put on a soft lockdown for several hours following a threatening phone call the day before at 9 a.m. The following day, there were 140 students reported absent.

“The call came in from a blocked number, and when the representative talked to the subject on the phone, a threat was uttered to shoot up the school,” said RPD Lieutenant Paul Overstreet. “The intent of this action was to cause chaos and cause disruption,” Overstreet said. “There was no evidence found or no persons found who could have carried out this threat. It leads me to believe that was the objective here.”

“As always, we must take any threat seriously. Robertsdale Police along with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office started invest- igating and found the threat to be unsubstantiated,’’ stated principal William White in a facebook post to parents. “The investigation into the call will continue. Rumors may start to spread, and I encourage you to not participate in those.”

This was the second phone-call threat about a bomb in Baldwin County schools this year. In January, a threatening call to Daphne Middle School led to the school’s evacuation and a lockdown next door at Daphne East Elementary School.

“I’m sad to see parents felt like they needed to keep their children at home,” Superintendent Eddie Tyler. “The safest place to be in is in our schools. Law enforcement is at the ready.”