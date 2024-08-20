Robertsdale Wawa is revered brand’s 2nd Baldwin location

Wawa is now offering its custom hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty drinks, soft pretzels, cheese steaks and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks in Robertsale. The company’s second Baldwin location is open at the southeast intersection of Hwy. 59 and Hwy. 48. A store opened on Greeno Rd. at Hwy. 44 in Fairhope in April, and a third Baldwin County store will open at the corner of Hwy. 181 & Hwy. 104 in Fairhope his winter.

An institution in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, Wawa has already spread into South Florida and has agressively been persuing expansion in South Alabama and Northwest Florida, with plans to open seven to 10 stores in both regions over the next few years. Pensacola’s first Wawa will open on Pine Forest Rd. by the end of the year. A Wawa at Beulah Rd. and West Nine Mile Rd. will open in 2025, sites on North Davis Hwy. and the intersection of Hwy. 98 andBlue Angel Plwy. have been secured. The first Wawa in Florida opened on July 18, 2012, in Orlando, across from SeaWorld. The company began operating in 1964 in Pennsylvania and the family-owned chain of convenience stores and gas stations has grown to more than 1,000 locations across six states and Washington D.C. Wawa is an Ojibwe Native American word that translates, more or less, as Canada goose. It’s also the name of the town where its corporate offices are located.