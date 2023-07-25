Robin Hood opens Aug. 4 at South Baldwin Theatre

By Robert Gardner

Robin Hood is the 51st Season’s finale at South Baldwin Community Theatre and is the latest in the multiple award-winning Young Artists Series. The outlaw of Sherwood Forest, leads a merry life with his followers. Anyone who is hungry or who has no place to live is welcome in the Greenwood. The citizens of the forest oppose wicked Prince John. One day a caravan cuts through the wood. In the convoy is Robin’s childhood sweetheart, Maid Marian, ward of King Richard. Alas, the evil Lady Merle of Cornwall plans to force Marian to marry the Prince in an effort to make John more acceptable to the people of England. To arms! It’s up to Robin to stop the marriage, defeat a nasty sheriff and secure Nottingham for the king’s return. It all happens on stage at The George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center, 2022 W 2nd St. in Gulf Shores, August 4th & 11th at 7:30 PM, with matinee performances August 5-6th & 12-13th.