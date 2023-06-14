Rockabilly BamaLama will feature 30 bands, car show

Largest event of its kind comes to Robertsdale June 30-July 2

At least 20 bands from America and Europe will converge in Robertsdale to pay homage to Elvis, Johnny, Patsy, Hank Sr., Jerry Lee Lewis, Gene Vincent, Eddie Cochran and other early rockers during the Rockabilly BamaJama, the largest rockabilly music festival ever held in Alabama.

The ticketed Rockabilly JamaLama will also include a car show and be held at the Robertsdale Coliseum, Arena, and Fairgrounds June 30-July 2 from 10 a.m. til 9 p.m. each day. Gates will open early on Sunday morning for the Mississippi Music Foundation sponsored Rockin’ Gospel Good Sunday Morning with Elvis.

The auto show will include vintage cars, hot rods, low riders, motorcycles, travel trailers, motorhomes and trucks. Other highlights include a 150 vendor strong merchants row, and pageants to crown the Rockabilly Pin-Up Queen, Ms. Red, White and Blue Patriot and Silverbilly Queen.

Dance contests will be held daily, and the Be A Star contest could produce a star of the future.​ Fireworks and pyrotechnic displays will be part of each evening’s finale.

Food will be served at the Dew Drop Inn seated dining hall, and patrons can also hang at the Rockabilly Sun Records Lounge during the family event. There will even be a beauty salon/barber shop on premise.

Tickets pre-sale are $25 per day ​online and children 11 and under are free. Day of event tickets are $30. VIP tickets are $150 per day (save $75 when you reserve the 3-day VIP pass). For ticket info or to register for one of the contests, visit rockabillybamalama.com. The Fairgrounds are located at 19477 Fairgrounds Rd.

BamaLama Music Line-Up

Friday, June 30: Young Elvis and The Blue Suedes, Casey Quay and The Ghost Cats, Gretch Lyles & The Modern El Dorados, Phil Rocker, Tiffany Pollack & Company, Beau and The Burners, Slim and The Gems, The Reverend and The Paulbearers.

Saturday, July 1: Kept Kat and The Kittens, Tiffany Pollack and Company, Martini Shakers, Beau and The Burners, Bedlamville Triflers, Slim and The Gems, Ted Hefko and The Thousandaires, Hot Rod Walt and the Psycho DeVilless, Phil Rocker, Skyline Kings.

Sunday, July 2: The Bombardment Trio, Modern Eldorados, Bedlamville Triflers, Johnny Angel and Helldorado, Jared Petteys and The Headliners, Skyline Kings, Martini Shakers, Neil Dover Band, Jane Rose and The Deadends.

In addition, special musical guests will be hopping on stage throughout the weekend.