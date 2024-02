Rockin Dopsie at OWA Feb. 11

Lineup for the Feb. 11 Downtown OWA Mardi Gras Parade starts at 2 p.m. But the celebration kicks off at 1 p.m. with free kids’ activities. Live music on OWA Island includes the 5 Mile Brass beginning at 3:30 p.m. and Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters beginning at 5 p.m. All Mardi Gras events are free for all ages and open to the public. Info: visitowa.com.