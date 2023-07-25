Roman Street Aug. 24 at O.B. Art Center

Tickets are on sale at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach for a performance by Roman Street on Thursday, August 24th at 6:30 p.m. Ticket options include $40, which includes 5 p.m. early access for a meet-n-greet with the artists, and premium seating or $20 general admission seating. For more information, call the Coastal Arts Center at 251-981-2787 (ARTS). The center is at 26389 Canal Road. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.