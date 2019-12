Roman Street Christmas Rhumba Dec. 19 in O.B.

The Roman Street Christmas Rhumba will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. Tickets are $25.

Presented by Norma Hoots Lynch and Barbara McDaniel of the L. A. Properties Team, the concert will introduce the band’s new Christmas album.

For more information call the Coastal Arts Center at 251-981-ARTS (2787). All proceeds from this event will benefit CMN Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile.