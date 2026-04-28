Rosamond Johnson honored May 2 at Johnson Beach

Ceremony will honor namesake’s ultimate sacrifice during Korean War

The Perdido Key community is invited to celebrate the legacy of a local hero at the annual Rosamond Johnson Beach Day on Saturday, May 2 at 10 a.m. at Johnson Beach in Perdido Key. This is the 16th anniversary of the event, which continues to honor the legacy of Private Rosamond Johnson, Jr., and educate the public about the rich cultural history of our region.

In honor of the sacrifice paid by Army Private Rosamond Johnson and his family, the National Park Service waives entrance fees from 8 a.m. ‘til noon at Johnson Beach. More info: PerdidoChamber.com.

After enlisting in the US Army at 15, Johnson died in combat two years later in the Korean Peninsula. While engaged with the enemy on July 26, 1950, Private Johnson carried two wounded soldiers to safety. He was fatally wounded while attempting to save a third wounded man. On August 21, 1950, Rosamond was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart for wounds he sustained while saving his fellow soldiers.

At the time of Johnson’s death, Pensacola beaches were racially segregated. The Sunset Riding Club, Inc., leased a county-owned recreational area in 1950 for the sole use of bathing and recreational facilities for “colored citizens.”

In honor of his ultimate sacrifice and in recognition as the first Escambia County resident to die in the Korean Conflict, the recreational area became known as Rosamond Johnson Beach. The area became part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore in 1971, and the name was retained. Today, a monument and exhibit honor Private Johnson and his service. Johnson Family, local and national dignitaries, and the public will honor the memory of this local hero.