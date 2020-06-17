“Rossen Reports” risk levels for most popular summer activities

Birmingham newsstation wvtm13.com, it its “Rossen Reports Summer Vacation Survival Guide,” ranked the risk of the 10 most popular summer activities with medical experts. Go to the website toFind out what makes these activities riskier than others. Jeff Rossen (pictured) is the company’s chief national consumer & now coronavirus correspondent.

Low Risk

• Vacation with another family

• Rental cars

• Staying in a hotel

• Swimming at the beach

• Outdoor seating at restaurants

Medium Risk

• Outdoor sports

• Swimming in a pool

• Backyard barbecue

• Indoor seating at restaurants

• Public restrooms

High Risk

• Haircuts

• Air travel