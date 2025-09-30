Rotary Alligators & Ale Oct. 4 in Summerdale

The 11th Annual Alligators & Ale Music Fest & BBQ Cookoff, a fundraiser for the Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary Club, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 4 beginning at 10 a.m. at Alligator Alley (19950 County Rd. 71) in Summerdale. Tickets will be available at the gate: $40 for 21 and up, and $35 for others.

Wes Moore will present an alligator show at 11 a.m., and a BBQ tasting of ribs and wings will start at 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy live entertainment throughout the day with Thompson Square, Chitlin Switch and Shawna Thompson. Big-screen TVs will be on site for football games.

Proceeds support disadvantaged children and veterans. Info: 251-946-BITE or info@gatoralleyfarm.com.