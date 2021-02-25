Rotary Golf Scramble Feb. 26 at GlenLakes

The First Annual Gulf Shores Orange Beach Rotary Club Scramble will be held beginning at noon on Friday, Feb. 26 at GlenLakes Golf Club in Foley. Check-in is at 11 a.m., and entry fee is $80 per person or $320 per team. Entry fee includes, green fees, cart fees, range balls and a chance to win great prizes, including a car from Southern Chevrolet for a hole-in-one. Hole in one sponsorsips are being solicted for $100.For info, call 618-210-4374 or bonetlh@yahoo.com.