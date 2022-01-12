Roundabout at Johnson Beach intersection approved

A roundabout at the intersection of Perdido Key Drive and Johnson Beach Rd., considered an important infrastructure upgrade to Perdido Key because of the current difficulty exiting Johnson Beach Road in heavy traffic and the danger from high-speed vehicles on Perdido Key Dr, was approved by Escambia County Commissioners on Jan. 6.

“A roundabout with proper crosswalks would also improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists crossing between the Johnson Beach Road path and the to-be-completed Perdido Key Multi-Use Path. Public support for the project expressed at the June 2020 public meeting at the Lost Key Golf Club was important in moving the project forward,’’ said Charles Krupnick, president of the Perdido Key Assn.

Commissioners previously voted to transfer $850,000 of District 2 Discretionary Programmed Funds to the project. But since Perdido Key is now in District 1, the item was put back on the agenda, with the $850,000 now coming out of the county’s District 2 local option sales tax fund. Perdido Key was redistricted from District 2 to District 1 in December.

District 2 Commissioner Doug Underhill, who is not running for re-election, was solidly behind the project. Commission Chairman Jeff Bergosh now represents Perdido Key, and he said he also believed the project was needed. The project will go out to bid later this year and construction should take about six months.