Rouses’ John Bullard 2nd at Grocery Competition

Orange Beach Rouses Market service clerk John Bullard recently competed in the Alabama Grocers Association Best Bagger Competition and placed second, winning a cash prize. Baggers competed head to head in two rounds and were judged on their speed, accuracy and care in handling products. Bullard is a five-year employee of Rouses and a longtime service clerk in Orange Beach. Pictured: Orange Beach Rouses Market Store Director Amber Cramer congratulates John Bullard on his second place finish in the Alabama Grocers Association Best Baggers Competition.