Rouses’ John Bullard 2nd at Grocery Competition
Rouses’ John Bullard 2nd at Grocery Competition
Orange Beach Rouses Market service clerk John Bullard recently competed in the Alabama Grocers Association Best Bagger Competition and placed second, winning a cash prize. Baggers competed head to head in two rounds and were judged on their speed, accuracy and care in handling products. Bullard is a five-year employee of Rouses and a longtime service clerk in Orange Beach. Pictured: Orange Beach Rouses Market Store Director Amber Cramer congratulates John Bullard on his second place finish in the Alabama Grocers Association Best Baggers Competition.