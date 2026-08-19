Rouses Kids Fishing Tourney Sept. 25-26

Registration is now open for the Sept. 25-26 Kids Win Fishing Tournament presented by Rouses Markets at the Wharf in Orange Beach. Fishing begins Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. and ends Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. The fun at the weigh-in party at Marlin Circle includes a bubble truck, food, drinks and face painting.

Children ages 3 to 10 will compete in small fry (3-6) and large fry (7-10) divisions. Every kid will have the chance to collect tons of prizes and trophies. Registration is open to the first 125 kids and benefits Make-A-Wish Alabama. Cost is $55 per child. Goody buckets and fishing rods are given to the first 125 participants to register. Goodie bags can be picked up from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Wharf Management Office located at 4550 Main Street.