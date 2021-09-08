S.B. Chamber Foundation Casino Night is Sept. 25

The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation’s first annual Casino Night Fundraiser! will be held on Sept. 25 from 7-11 p.m. at The Port. The evening of Las Vegas style fun includes games, fun, food, and dancing as well as a raffle for prizes. Tickets are $60 plus fees at eventbrite.

ttire is casual cocktail and a cash bar will be available

For more info or sponsorship options, call 251-943-5520 or visit sbchamber foundation.org