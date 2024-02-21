Safe boating class is Feb. 24 at Orange Beach Fire Dept.

By Glenn Conrad

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 3-10 is partnering with the City of Orange Beach Alabama to present a Safe Boating class on Feb. 24 at the Orange Beach Fire Department, 25855 John M. Snook Drive (off Hwy 161). Course material is from the National Association of Safe Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and Alabama supplemental material with a final quiz and Certificate for the Alabama boat operators’ certification. The class will start promptly at 8:00 a.m. and is expected to complete about 3:00-3:30 p.m., with pizza provided for lunch. If available, Orange Beach Marine Police will present a short discussion on area waterways and safe boating. The course covers Boat Familiarization, Trip Planning, Safe Boat Operations, Legal Boat Operation Requirements (Life Jackets, navigation lights, sound devices, fire extinguishers, etc., Boating Emergencies, and Enjoying Water Sports. Additional material on local Law Enforcement (LE), area waterways, the IntraCoastal Waterway (ICW), and boating knots will be covered. Minors taking the class must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult. Cost is $35 for materials, payable by cash or check at the class with additional family members, First Responders and military $15. To register, email BoatSafe310 @gmail.com and include how to spell your name, or contact Glenn Conrad, Flotilla 3-10 Public Education at 850-786-7566.