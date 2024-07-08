Safe boating class July 27 at Orange Beach Fire Dept.

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 3-10 and the City of Orange Beach Alabama will present a safe boating class on July 27 at the Orange Beach Fire Dept. (25855 Snook Dr. (off Hwy 161).

To register, email SafeBoating310@gmail.com and include how to spell your name, or contact Bill Hesketh – Flotilla 3-10 Public Education – 770-329-0326.

Course material is from the NASBLA with a final quiz and certificate for the Alabama boat operators’ certification. The class will start promptly at 8 a.m.and is expected to complete about 3:30 p.m., with pizza provided for lunch. If available, OBMP will present a short discussion on area waterways and safe boating. The course covers Boat Familiarization, Trip Planning, Safe Boat Operations, Legal Boat Operation Requirements, Boating Emergencies, and Enjoying Water Sports. Additional material on local Law Enforcement (LE), area waterways, the IntraCoastal Waterway (ICW), and boating knots will be covered. Minors taking the class must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult. Cost is $40 for materials, payable by cash or check at the class with additional family members, First Responders and military $20.