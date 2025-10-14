Safe Harbor Animal Coalition fundraiser Oct. 19 at Luna’s
The Safe Harbor Animal Coalition Paw Down fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Oct. 19 beginning at 2 p.m. at Luna’s Restaurant in Orange Beach (25689 Canal Rd.) For a $100 donation, guests will receive seating for two, food, and beverages and a concert from Jacob Brock and Steve Solomon. The South Baldwin based non-profit is a local safety net for abandoned and neglected animals. For more info, email info@safeharborac.org or visit the website.